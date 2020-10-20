Israel News

Main events

13:37
https://worldisraelnews.com
‘Targets are plenty’: ISIS calls for revenge attacks in Saudi Arabia over normalization
13:37
https://worldisraelnews.com
Israeli corona vaccine Brilife to start human testing in October
13:37
https://worldisraelnews.com
WATCH: Israel hosts historic trilateral summit with UAE, US
13:35
https://www.haaretz.com
A. B. Yehoshua Bids Farewell to a Literary Great
13:35
https://www.jpost.com
IDF not prepared for chemical weapons attack
All news in this category

Politics

13:37
https://hamodia.com
First Official UAE Delegation to Israel Arrives
12:36
https://hamodia.com
Israel’s COVID-19 Vaccine Named Brilife
12:29
https://www.timesofisrael.com
Ministers vote to ease lockdown in northern Haredi town
12:12
https://www.timesofisrael.com
Man convicted of rape, premeditated murder of ex-wife’s 12-year-old daughter
12:06
https://hamodia.com
State Comptroller: Israel Not Ready for Chemical Attack
All news in this category

Economy

13:07
https://en.globes.co.il
Agreement signed to operate Israel - UAE oil pipeline
12:06
https://en.globes.co.il
Chevron heralds new dawn for Israeli offshore energy
12:05
https://en.globes.co.il
Comptroller slams Israel's green energy failure
20:05
https://en.globes.co.il
Shekel at all-time strongest against currency basket
17:38
https://www.ynetnews.com
Report: unemployment payouts since outbreak of virus quadruple annual average
All news in this category

In the world

8:51
https://www.ynetnews.com
Trump-Biden debate will feature 'mute' button after chaotic first matchup
23:05
https://www.jpost.com
Nationalist Ersin Tatar wins North Cyprus presidential vote
22:36
https://www.algemeiner.com
New Poll Shows US Jews ‘More Optimistic’ About Regional Peace in Middle East After Abraham Accords
21:44
https://www.ynetnews.com
Trump: U.S. to remove Sudan from terrorism blacklist after payment to victims
21:39
https://www.algemeiner.com
San Diego Cops Arrest 14-Year-Old Boy for Antisemitic Assault on Rabbi
All news in this category

Foreign MEDIA

13:07
https://www.foxnews.com
F-22s to intercept a pair of Russian bombers near Alaska
12:36
https://www.dailymail.co.uk
'My father sent people to die at Auschwitz. I chose to be a Jew': Remarkable story of how decorated Nazi commander's son discovered the horrors his father committed - and joined Israeli army
12:07
https://www.foxnews.com
Denver TV station security guard charged with second-degree murder: report
12:07
https://www.foxnews.com
Portland protesters march on PPA building, set fire to pro-cop billboard
12:06
https://hamodia.com
U.K. Backs COVID-19 Vaccine Trials That Infect Volunteers
All news in this category

Science and Technology

13:23
https://www.timesofisrael.com
Facebooks unveils Instagram Lite, developed by Tel Aviv team
12:05
https://www.jpost.com
Ford to work with Intel's Mobileye for better collision avoidance tech
12:05
https://www.jpost.com
Paging Dr. Peanut Butter
12:05
https://www.jpost.com
‘Moneyball’ meets intelligence
11:11
https://www.timesofisrael.com
Fields of dreams: UAE farmers want Israeli sensors that let crops ask for water
All news in this category

Law and Security

11:36
https://worldisraelnews.com
Turkey arrests UAE ‘spy’ after threats over Arab normalization with Israel
22:37
https://worldisraelnews.com
Palestinians fire rocket into southern Israel
1:07
https://worldisraelnews.com
Israeli Knesset overwhelmingly approves peace deal with Emirates, bypassing Palestinian ‘old order’
23:07
https://worldisraelnews.com
‘Release Temple Mount agreements,’ demands Israeli lawmaker ahead of vote on UAE accord
13:07
https://en.globes.co.il
Elbit wins $50m US night-vision helmet deal
All news in this category

Sport

11:24
https://www.jta.org
Orthodox runner, Israeli mother of 5, hires attorney in bid to move Olympics marathon from Saturday
12:06
https://www.jta.org
Angela Buxton, Jewish tennis star who won Wimbledon doubles title, dies at 85
21:05
https://www.haaretz.com
Israeli Olympic Athletes Relieved Tokyo Games Postponed Over Coronavirus Outbreak
12:46
https://www.haaretz.com
Israeli Soccer Chief 'Doesn't Know if and When League Will Resume' Amid Coronavirus Fears
3:37
https://www.haaretz.com
Israel Basketball: B-Woods and Yeshiva League Pass to Meet in Championship
All news in this category

Health

11:35
https://www.jpost.com
20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
10:05
https://www.jpost.com
Cuomo unveils plan for rolling out COVID vaccine when available
9:35
https://www.jpost.com
Bar-Ilan part of int'l team to receive grant for work in nuclear dynamics
2:05
https://www.jpost.com
Israeli companies inch one step closer to COVID-19 breathalyzer test
16:35
https://www.jpost.com
India begins selecting people for priority coronavirus vaccines
All news in this category

Transport

19:05
https://en.globes.co.il
Comptroller finds flaws in railway safety, fire and rescue
15:36
https://en.globes.co.il
Emek Refaim Jerusalem light rail gets final approval
12:06
https://en.globes.co.il
For sale: One old outclassed seaport
14:05
https://en.globes.co.il
Minrav to build north Tel Aviv light rail underpass
12:35
https://en.globes.co.il
ElectReon teams with European road builder Eurovia
All news in this category

Leisure & culture

11:36
https://www.ynetnews.com
Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat blames coronavirus on Jews on Jimmy Kimmel
6:05
https://www.haaretz.com
Analysis Netanyahu Touts Second Lockdown's Success, but Uncontrolled Exit Sows Seeds of the Next One
17:37
https://www.algemeiner.com
More Than 6-in-10 Arab News Poll Respondents Think Gal Gadot a Good Choice to Play Cleopatra
17:36
https://en.globes.co.il
Israir CFO in Dubai for talks with potential buyer
17:07
https://www.algemeiner.com
Twitter, Google Decline to Be in State Department Event Countering Antisemitism
All news in this category

All about food

All news in this category

Jobs in Israel

All news in this category

Portal 972.news is not a source of Israeli news. The tape is created by the program aggregator in automatic mode. All headlines are direct hyperlinks to articles published in the Israeli media or on Internet pages related to events taking place in Israel.

Headings of articles (links) by relevant selection are formed into thematic sections or headings. All links are marked on the portal depending on the time of recording in the database. Israeli news, collected in the form of links to Internet resources, are published without selection by political, ideological or other position. The visitor (user) is granted the right to choose different links to the description of the same event, which may differ in interpretation. To go to the text of the article, click on the title.

All information in the form of links to Israeli news sources can not be considered as the position of the creators of the portal 972.news. The team of the site publishing the headlines does not express its position on the events described in the articles to which they refer.

Share